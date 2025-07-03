TR Capital to ramp up India team, eyes more secondaries deal

Premium Frederic Azemard, managing partner, TR Capital

TR Capital plans to strengthen its India team and close more transactions in the country, a top executive told VCCircle after the secondaries-focused private equity firm bought into three local companies. The Hong Kong-based PE firm earlier this week bought stakes in customer engagement platform MoEngage, logistics tech startup Shadowfax, and ......