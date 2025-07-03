TR Capital to ramp up India team, eyes more secondaries deal

Premium
TR Capital plans to strengthen its India team and close more transactions in the country, a top executive told VCCircle after the secondaries-focused private equity firm bought into three local companies. The Hong Kong-based PE firm earlier this week bought stakes in customer engagement platform MoEngage, logistics tech startup Shadowfax, and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.