Track3D, Mitra, Zivy and Supersquad bag early-stage funding

(L-R) Prashanth YV and Vivek Karna, co-founders, Zivy

AI-based information management platform Track3D, FMCG startup Mitra, tech startup Zivy, creator monetisation startup Supersquad have received early-stage funds, companies announced on Wednesday.

Track3D, an AI intelligence platform for the construction industry, secured $4.3 million in seed funding. The round was led by Endiya Partners, with participation from Shadow Ventures, Monta Vista Capital and others.

This investment will drive the adoption of Track3D’s reality capture data platform, which is designed for AI-powered construction progress monitoring, the company said in a statement.

Based out of California in US and Hyderabad in India, Track3D was founded by Chaitanya Naredla, Kiran Gutta and Vineeth Paruchuri.

It claims to boost productivity by 15%, schedule adherence by 12% and reduce rework costs by 20%, attracting enterprise clients like Hensel Phelps and PCI. The company plans to expand its headcount in India and open a new office next year.

Mitra, an FMCG direct-to-consumer startup, has raised Rs 11 crore ($1.3 million) in a pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Bestvantage Investments, with key participation from an undisclosed Dubai-based strategic family office, which contributed Rs 5 crore.

Ah! Ventures, Soonicorn Ventures, Beej Network, Planify and strategic investors such as Arjun Vaidya, former COO of Pizza Hut Ajay Kumar and others also backed the company in this fresh round.

Founded in 2022, Mitra is an FMCG startup that manufactures a wide range of food products, including flour and oil, through its own manufacturing facilities.

The fresh infusion will help the company’s expansion plans, starting with its manufacturing units in Mathura and Gurugram.

Furthermore, it will enable Mitra to strengthen its supply chain, explore export opportunities in European markets and participate in strategic government tenders, including NAFED and Bharat Aata, the company said in a statement.

Zivy, a tech startup, has raised $1.2 million in its pre-Seed round led by Blume Ventures, with co-investors Paradigm Shift Capital, iSeed, Everywhere Ventures, Indian Silicon Valley and Marsshot Ventures.

The round also saw participation from angel investors, such as Ashwin Bhatnagar and Anand Balaji from Xflow, Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar from Razorpay and Cred's Kunal Shah.

Founded in 2023, Zivy aims to build a personalised co-pilot for managers and leads, helping them stay organised and manage their work more effectively.

With the recent fundraising, the tech startup plans to allocate the funds towards product development and expanding its R&D team.

Creator monetisation startup Supersquad has bagged Rs 2.1 crore ($250,000). The round was led by WLDD, with participation from angel investors including Nitin Rajput and Jivraj Singh Sachar.

The company will use the fresh funds to strengthen its technology platform and expand its team.

Supersquad owns and operates a travel platform. It offers creators a way to earn income through community-driven travel experiences.

Creators can choose a travel destination, set their own prices as hosts, and create a booking page to promote and sell trips. The company was founded in 2024 and is based in Gurugram, Haryana.

