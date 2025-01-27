TPG-backed Shadowfax acquires logistics firm as Swiss family office exits

Premium Abhishek Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Shadowfax

Logistics company Shadowfax, which is in talks to raise a fresh round of funding before a planned initial public offering, has acquired a logistics service provider in a deal that marks the exit of the target firm’s Swiss family office investor. Bengaluru-based Shadowfax, backed by private equity firm TPG NewQuest and ......