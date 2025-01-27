TPG-backed Shadowfax acquires logistics firm as Swiss family office exits
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • TPG-backed Shadowfax acquires logistics firm as Swiss family office exits

TPG-backed Shadowfax acquires logistics firm as Swiss family office exits

By Malvika Maloo

  • 27 Jan 2025
Premium
TPG-backed Shadowfax acquires logistics firm as Swiss family office exits
Abhishek Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Shadowfax

Logistics company Shadowfax, which is in talks to raise a fresh round of funding before a planned initial public offering, has acquired a logistics service provider in a deal that marks the exit of the target firm’s Swiss family office investor.  Bengaluru-based Shadowfax, backed by private equity firm TPG NewQuest and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Evolvence, Infosys co-founder's family office bet on Emiza Supply Chain

Infrastructure

Evolvence, Infosys co-founder's family office bet on Emiza Supply Chain

Blackstone inks MoUs to invest $11 bn in Maharashtra over 3-5 years

Infrastructure

Blackstone inks MoUs to invest $11 bn in Maharashtra over 3-5 years

Premium
Real estate investor Build Capital backs mid-income housing project

Infrastructure

Real estate investor Build Capital backs mid-income housing project

Etihad to sound out investors as Gulf carriers race towards IPOs

Infrastructure

Etihad to sound out investors as Gulf carriers race towards IPOs

Tiger Global, others bet on Infra.Market in pre-IPO round at $2.8 bn valuation

Infrastructure

Tiger Global, others bet on Infra.Market in pre-IPO round at $2.8 bn valuation

Nuvama-Cushman & Wakefield's JV surpasses target corpus for office fund

Infrastructure

Nuvama-Cushman & Wakefield's JV surpasses target corpus for office fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW