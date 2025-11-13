Together by the Sea

A community gathering shaping the future of entrepreneurship.

Every ecosystem has a room where the real conversations take place — the ones that shape partnerships, sharpen thinking, and set the tone for what comes next. Together has become that room.

Created four years ago by Anisha Singh, Founder of She Capital, Together brings around 120 founders and 30 investors to Goa each year for 36 hours of high-intensity exchange. It is one of the few gatherings where women are not the minority- a reflection of who is already leading, scaling, and building the next wave of companies.

The format is purpose-built: high-signal sessions are paired with the space where the sharpest conversations happen. The strongest alliances rarely form in boardrooms they happen in the in-between moments: a drink after dinner, a question asked at the right time, a walk between sessions, a shared silence between founders who carry the same ambition. Building a company can be a solitary pursuit; Together is where founders find the ones they build alongside.

Over the years, Together has brought in voices that influence across culture, policy, brand, and business, Masaba Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Simran Sharma, and Pallavi Shroff among them alongside founders from Lenskart, Delhivery, Akasa Air, mCaffeine, Indiqube, Open and others building across consumer, lifestyle, technology, sustainability, and emerging innovation sectors.

Managing partners and leaders from Fireside Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, Alteria Capital, IvyCap Ventures, and Aavishkaar Capital have taken part in conversations that are candid, sharp, and forward-looking.

And then there is the moment everyone talks about the iconic White Party, held outdoors on the shores of Goa. There is no stage. No spotlight. Just a rare environment where hierarchy dissolves and conversations move differently. It has become the signature of the gathering not for how it looks, but for the energy of being in that exact moment, with those exact people.

One founder described Together as “TED Conference meets your best friend’s wedding.”

Another said, “I built deeper connections in these 36 hours than in four years of my MBA.”

Direct. Fast. Real. That’s the atmosphere.

This year, Together returns to the shores of Goa on 13–14 November 2025.

Programming moves into the territory of what’s next -from AI and longevity to the shifting narrative power between the founder and the company brand. But as always, the real value isn’t the agenda it’s the room.

Together is not a conference.

It is a community with velocity; one that meets by the sea each year to rethink, reconnect, and reimagine what’s possible.

About She Capital

She Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in category-defining companies led by women or building for the world they influence. Portfolio companies include Clovia (acquired by Reliance), BrainSight.AI, Baker’s Dozen, Ellementry, Amama, and others across consumer and emerging technology sectors.

About Anisha Singh

Anisha Singh is the Founder of She Capital and previously founded and scaled Mydala, one of India’s earliest and largest digital marketing platforms. She began her career in Washington DC, working on the Clinton Administration’s Springboard initiative, supporting women entrepreneurs globally. She serves on the global jury of the Cartier Women’s Initiative, one of the world’s most respected platforms for women-led innovation, and is widely recognized as a defining voice in the future of entrepreneurship and investment.

