Tiger Global, Google-backed Progcap in fundraising talks

Premium Pallavi Shrivastava & Himanshu Chandra, co-founder & Director, Progcap

Fintech firm Progcap, which is backed by investors such as Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, and Google, is in talks for a fresh funding round, three people familiar with the development told VCCircle. The company, which provides unsecured working capital and supply chain financing to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), ......