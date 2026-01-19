Tiger Global-backed OfBusiness in talks to buy apparel maker, may pursue more M&As
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Tiger Global-backed OfBusiness in talks to buy apparel maker, may pursue more M&As

Tiger Global-backed OfBusiness in talks to buy apparel maker, may pursue more M&As

Premium
Tiger Global-backed OfBusiness in talks to buy apparel maker, may pursue more M&As
Credit: Pexels

SoftBank- and Tiger Global-backed B2B raw materials procurement platform OfBusiness is eyeing an acquisition in the apparels space, a little over a month after taking full ownership of garment and home textiles maker Indian Design, VCCircle has learnt.  A person with direct knowledge of the company’s plans said OfBusiness is in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Coal India unit Bharat Coking Coal valued at $2.2 bn after stellar market debut

Manufacturing

Coal India unit Bharat Coking Coal valued at $2.2 bn after stellar market debut

Premium
Defence-focused VC firm Indusbridge marks first close of maiden fund

Finance

Defence-focused VC firm Indusbridge marks first close of maiden fund

India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms

Manufacturing

India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms

Premium
Investec's private credit fund cuts $33-mn cheque for an iron and steel maker

Manufacturing

Investec's private credit fund cuts $33-mn cheque for an iron and steel maker

Coal India unit Bharat Coking Coal draws $13 bn bids in IPO

Manufacturing

Coal India unit Bharat Coking Coal draws $13 bn bids in IPO

Premium
Bottomline: Anti-dumping curbs sharpen growth outlook for PE-backed Gold Plus Glass

Manufacturing

Bottomline: Anti-dumping curbs sharpen growth outlook for PE-backed Gold Plus Glass

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW