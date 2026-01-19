Tiger Global-backed OfBusiness in talks to buy apparel maker, may pursue more M&As

Premium
SoftBank- and Tiger Global-backed B2B raw materials procurement platform OfBusiness is eyeing an acquisition in the apparels space, a little over a month after taking full ownership of garment and home textiles maker Indian Design, VCCircle has learnt. A person with direct knowledge of the company’s plans said OfBusiness is in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.