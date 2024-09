This VC firm just hit nearly 2,000x returns on seven-year-old India investment

Pro Vishal Gupta, Partner-India, Bessemer Venture Partners

Silicon Valley venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners, which joined the ranks of global peers Sequoia Capital, Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners to roll out a fund focused on India two years ago, has made its second known exit activity of 2024. The VC investor has sold nearly half its stake ......