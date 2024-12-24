The Fourth Episode of Crafting Bharat: Deep Tech with Morphing Machines

Unveiling stories of founders shaping India's tech landscape, featuring Deepak Shapeti, Co-founder & CEO of Morphing Machines

The semiconductor industry is at the forefront of a technological revolution, driven by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into design, production, and testing processes. As the foundation of modern innovation, semiconductors power the devices that shape contemporary life. The growing demand for faster, smaller, and more energy-efficient chips has introduced new challenges, pushing the industry to rethink traditional manufacturing methods. With technology advancing at breakneck speed, the need for next-generation processors continues to rise, and AI has emerged as a transformative force, reshaping the semiconductor landscape and unlocking possibilities once thought unattainable.

To celebrate these innovators, NewsReach has launched a special edition called Crafting Bharat: Deep-Tech Edition, powered by Innovation Venture Studio in association with Speciale Invest, BYT Avenue, and Faad Capital, bringing you inspiring stories of visionaries shaping India’s tech landscape.

In this episode, Nithish Kumar, Investment Analyst at Speciale Invest, chats with Deepak Shapeti, Co-Founder & CEO of Morphing Machines, about building revolutionary reconfigurable processors, overcoming challenges in deep tech, and democratizing hardware to bridge the gap between software and hardware innovation.

Edited Excerpt:

Morphing Machines is tackling some of the most challenging problems in computing today. Could you start by explaining, in simpler terms, what Morphing Machines does and how it’s unique?

At Morphing Machines, we are working on creating a breakthrough in computing with our ReDefine chip. Simply put, ReDefine is a reconfigurable processor that can adapt itself in real-time to handle different tasks. Imagine one chip that can power diverse applications like 5G networks, AI/ML algorithms, and self-driving cars without needing to be replaced.

Traditionally, tasks like these require separate, highly specialized chips. However, our technology combines the flexibility of an FPGA with the speed and efficiency of an ASIC. To put it metaphorically, "ReDefine is like the ‘one chip to rule them all to borrow from Lord of the Rings." It’s a paradigm shift, making computing hardware as adaptable as the software it runs.

This innovation bridges the growing gap between what devices can do versus what they could do with better integration of hardware and software. Our goal is to eliminate bottlenecks and make cutting-edge computing accessible for everyone.

You’ve had a fascinating journey, from Stanford to entrepreneurship, crossing fields like pharma, consulting, and semiconductors. What influenced your career choices, and how has this diversity shaped your outlook?

It’s been quite a ride, and honestly, not all of it was planned. My time at Stanford played a pivotal role. Being at a place where everyone believed that “even if we don’t know how to get there, we will figure it out,” gave me the confidence to explore uncharted territories. Attending Steve Jobs’ iconic commencement speech—yes, I gatecrashed it—left a lasting impression on me. His words about “connecting the dots” made me realize that every experience would eventually contribute to the bigger picture.

Pharma was my first big venture, driven by my family’s legacy in the field. I developed two patented drugs, but regulatory hurdles prevented them from reaching their full potential. This was a painful yet transformative experience. As I often say, "You need to feel the sting of failure to truly grow." It taught me the importance of understanding market dynamics alongside technical innovation.

Later, my curiosity led me to semiconductors, a field that demands resilience and constant learning. My varied experiences—from building medical devices for my mother’s heart condition to exploring extended reality in ed-tech—have all taught me that adaptability is key.

Your approach to learning and problem-solving seems to be a critical factor in your success. How do you navigate the steep learning curve in such complex fields?

The first step is overcoming the fear of starting at zero. I believe, "If you’re stripped of everything you know and start fresh, you should still have the confidence to build yourself back up." For me, learning begins with understanding the jargon of a new industry. In semiconductors, for instance, terms like DFT (Design for Testability) or synthesis are intimidating at first, but knowing them allows you to hold meaningful conversations.

Next, I find a business-focused evangelist within the field—someone who can help me understand market needs. From there, it’s about immersing myself in criticism. "I call this being kicked like a football" where you’re passed around, criticized, and challenged. But each critique helps refine your understanding and build a more robust framework.

For example, when I transitioned from drug discovery to medical devices, I faced a steep technical challenge. But by layering my past experiences with new knowledge, I was able to design and program a mobile device for atrial fibrillation detection from scratch. This hands-on approach has been my greatest teacher. As I often tell people, "An hour of hands-on work is worth more than a hundred hours of reading."

Resilience is a theme that keeps coming up in your story. How has failure shaped your perspective, and how do you view resilience in entrepreneurship?

Resilience is non-negotiable in entrepreneurship. Failure isn’t just a possibility—it’s a certainty. I remember when I tried to market my first pharmaceutical drug in India. Despite being 90% more effective than the industry standard, we faced insurmountable resistance from both doctors and chemists due to entrenched practices and financial structures. It was a harsh lesson: "Technical excellence doesn’t guarantee success; you must master the entire value chain."

These failures hurt, but they also build character. As NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang said in his Stanford speech, "I wish you ample doses of pain and suffering because resilience comes from enduring those moments”. For me, embracing the pain rather than avoiding it has been transformative.

I now seek quick, painful experiences because they accelerate growth. Every stumble is an opportunity to refine your approach. It’s why I tell my team, "Don’t fear failure; fear the lack of growth it brings."

What’s your ultimate vision for Morphing Machines? Where do you see it making the biggest impact?

Our dream is to democratize computing. Today, the cost of developing custom chips is prohibitive—around $50–100 million. This makes innovation accessible only to large companies. With ReDefine, we aim to change that.

Morphing Machines is revolutionizing computing by making advanced, adaptable hardware accessible, bridging the gap between innovation and affordability. Stay tuned to Crafting Bharat: Deep-Tech Edition as we continue to bring you stories of India’s most innovative founders. These are the people turning bold ideas into reality and redefining what’s possible.

Content is produced/ created by the Crafting Bharat Team not by VCCircle.

