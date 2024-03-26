facebook-page-view
Thailand's Gulf Energy set to get key backer for $1-bn solar power project

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 26 Mar 2024
Premium
Credit: Pexels

Gulf Energy Development Public Company Ltd, one of Thailand’s largest private power producers, is set to bring on board a key financial backer as it expands its renewable energy portfolio with 12 new solar projects. The company, which is undertaking the GULF Renewable Power Project that would cost about $1 billion and includes ......

