facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Tesla plans to double its components imports from India

By Reuters

  • 14 Nov 2023
Tesla plans to double its components imports from India
A Tesla vehicle facility in Costa Mesa, California, US | Credit: Reuters/Mike Blake

U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc is planning to double the number of components it imports from India, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday through a post on social media platform X.

"Proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India," Goyal posted on X, earlier called Twitter, after visiting Tesla's manufacturing facility at Fremont, California.

He was, however, unable to meet Tesla chief Elon Musk during his visit to the plant, Goyal added.

Advertisement

He said in September Tesla was aiming to source components worth between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion from India this year, having bought $1 billion of components last year.

The minister's visit to the U.S. was supposed to include discussions with Musk around Tesla's plans to setup an Indian factory, manufacturing a $24,000 car there, sourcing more components and establishing charging infrastructure across the nation, Reuters reported last week.

Advertisement
TeslaElon Musk

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
True North, ICICI Venture set to clock dream returns from two IPO-bound bets

Finance

True North, ICICI Venture set to clock dream returns from two IPO-bound bets

Tesla plans to double its components imports from India

Manufacturing

Tesla plans to double its components imports from India

Reliance Industries raises $2.4 bn in mega local bond sale

Manufacturing

Reliance Industries raises $2.4 bn in mega local bond sale

Siemens AG seeks 15% discount from Siemens Energy for shares in India JV

Manufacturing

Siemens AG seeks 15% discount from Siemens Energy for shares in India JV

UK's BII, others back Euler Motors in extended Series C round

Manufacturing

UK's BII, others back Euler Motors in extended Series C round

Pro
PE firm Paragon Partners scores an exit but did it meet benchmark?

Manufacturing

PE firm Paragon Partners scores an exit but did it meet benchmark?

Advertisement