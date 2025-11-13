Tencent-backed neobank Stashfin looks to scale up; IPO plans underway

Premium Stashfin's Tushar Aggarwal and Shruti Aggarwal

Gurugram-headquartered neo-banking company Stashfin, which is backed by Tencent and Fasanara Capital among others, is looking to scale up operations and expand its product suite, according to a senior official. Further, the company is planning to restart its co-lending operations. “We do have co-lending partners that we are looking to go live with. ......