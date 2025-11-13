Tencent-backed neobank Stashfin looks to scale up; IPO plans underway
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Tencent-backed neobank Stashfin looks to scale up; IPO plans underway

Tencent-backed neobank Stashfin looks to scale up; IPO plans underway

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 13 Nov 2025
Premium
Tencent-backed neobank Stashfin looks to scale up; IPO plans underway
Stashfin's Tushar Aggarwal and Shruti Aggarwal

Gurugram-headquartered neo-banking company Stashfin, which is backed by Tencent and Fasanara Capital among others, is looking to scale up operations and expand its product suite, according to a senior official. Further, the company is planning to restart its co-lending operations. “We do have co-lending partners that we are looking to go live with. ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Motilal Oswal Alts-backed MAS Financial ropes in offshore investor

Finance

Motilal Oswal Alts-backed MAS Financial ropes in offshore investor

Kedaara-backed Juspay's revenue jumps 61% in FY25, profitability improves

Finance

Kedaara-backed Juspay's revenue jumps 61% in FY25, profitability improves

Premium
Eversource-backed Ecofy taps offshore investor for capital

Finance

Eversource-backed Ecofy taps offshore investor for capital

BNP Paribas settles SEBI allegations of granting FPI licences to ineligible entities

Finance

BNP Paribas settles SEBI allegations of granting FPI licences to ineligible entities

Pine Labs' $440 mn IPO subscribed on final day

Finance

Pine Labs' $440 mn IPO subscribed on final day

TVS Capital, Z47 invest in digital lender Finnable

Finance

TVS Capital, Z47 invest in digital lender Finnable

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW