Temasek-backed UST takes over MobileComm

UST, an IT solutions company, on Tuesday said it has acquired telecom engineering firm MobileComm for an undisclosed sum.



The acquisition of Dallas-based Mobilecomm and the integration of its over 1300 employees aim to strengthen UST’s telecommunications practice and position the company to continue building, said a statement.



Founded in 2002, MobileComm has a presence in the US, India and Canada. It offers services for wireless network modernization, 5G network rollout, network performance enhancement and private cellular networks, among others. It services some of the largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs).



“We believe this strategic move will further empower UST to continue developing our wide range of compelling solutions in the telecommunications sector,” said Aravind Nandanan, general manager, Telecommunications, UST.



“UST will build upon this momentum by continuing to invest in the network engineering space,” Nandanan added.



The acquisition aims to help UST use its experience in cloud and Devsecops (Development, Security, and operations).



The company said combining UST’s domain expertise in other key verticals with Mobilecomm’s wireless engineering expertise can bring 5G (Private Cellular) use cases, providing new monetization opportunities to CSPs. Adding these capabilities to UST’s already-established telecommunications division aims to position the company to improve existing client relationships while expanding its global client base.



UST Global is owned by the Indian-origin Chandaria family, which is based in Kenya. The Chandaria family-owned conglomerate Comcraft Group runs businesses in steel, plastics, and aluminum and operates manufacturing facilities.



In 2018, Temasek invested around $250 million in UST Global for a minority stake in the firm. In the same year, UST acquired Bengaluru-based SeviTech Systems, a chip design services firm. It also invested an undisclosed sum in sensory sciences and customer experience firm Tastry Inc in 2020.



UST invested in software testing and product company Smart Software Testing Solutions, It has made a strategic investment in Cogniphi Technologies Pvt Ltd, an artificial intelligence-based cognitive-tech startup headquartered in Kerala.