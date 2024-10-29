Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals identifies M&A targets in growth push
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals identifies M&A targets in growth push

Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals identifies M&A targets in growth push

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 29 Oct 2024
Premium
Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals identifies M&A targets in growth push

Manipal Hospitals, the Indian hospital chain majority owned by Singapore state investment firm Temasek, is actively evaluating acquisition opportunities across southern states and has identified about a dozen potential targets, a person aware of the company’s plans told VCCircle.  Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals, which has acquired majority stakes in Kolkata-based AMRI ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals identifies M&A targets in growth push

Healthcare

Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals identifies M&A targets in growth push

Micro Labs snaps up Nigerian generics drugmaker Swipha

Healthcare

Micro Labs snaps up Nigerian generics drugmaker Swipha

Premium
TH Healthcare's Kharad on the firm's roadmap, sweet spots in healthcare and more

Healthcare

TH Healthcare's Kharad on the firm's roadmap, sweet spots in healthcare and more

Khosla Ventures leads Even Healthcare's $30 mn funding round

Healthcare

Khosla Ventures leads Even Healthcare's $30 mn funding round

Premium
How BII's India-Africa healthcare investment platform failed to make a mark

Healthcare

How BII's India-Africa healthcare investment platform failed to make a mark

Premium
Creador, True North's exit plans move ahead as portfolio companies get IPO nod

Finance

Creador, True North's exit plans move ahead as portfolio companies get IPO nod

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW