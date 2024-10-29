Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals identifies M&A targets in growth push

Manipal Hospitals, the Indian hospital chain majority owned by Singapore state investment firm Temasek, is actively evaluating acquisition opportunities across southern states and has identified about a dozen potential targets, a person aware of the company’s plans told VCCircle. Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals, which has acquired majority stakes in Kolkata-based AMRI ......