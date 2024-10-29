Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals identifies M&A targets in growth push

Premium
Manipal Hospitals, the Indian hospital chain majority owned by Singapore state investment firm Temasek, is actively evaluating acquisition opportunities across southern states and has identified about a dozen potential targets, a person aware of the company’s plans told VCCircle. Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals, which has acquired majority stakes in Kolkata-based AMRI ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.