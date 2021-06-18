Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. People
People
By
Temasek India director set to join global private equity firm
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Temasek Holdings’ India director Saahil Bhatia is moving to a global private equity firm next month to look at India specific...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...