Videoconferencing-solutions firm PeopleLink eyes maiden fundraise, hires banker
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Videoconferencing-solutions firm PeopleLink eyes maiden fundraise, hires banker

Videoconferencing-solutions firm PeopleLink eyes maiden fundraise, hires banker

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 10 Nov 2025
Premium
Videoconferencing-solutions firm PeopleLink eyes maiden fundraise, hires banker
(Photo by Esra Afşar; from Pexels)

PeopleLink, an audio video collaboration and telepresence product company with a multinational presence, is planning to secure its maiden external round of funding and has hired an investment bank to formalise the process, a top company executive told VCCircle. The Hyderabad-headquartered company, with offices in India and the US, is aiming ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Avataar Ventures, Filter Capital change tack to monetise technology bet

TMT

Avataar Ventures, Filter Capital change tack to monetise technology bet

Swiggy to raise $1.14 bn via share sale to institutions

TMT

Swiggy to raise $1.14 bn via share sale to institutions

MENA Digest: Morocco's Chari, Saudi Arabia's Doos, Tunisia's WildyNess get funding

TMT

MENA Digest: Morocco's Chari, Saudi Arabia's Doos, Tunisia's WildyNess get funding

Carlyle-controlled Hexaware makes second acquisition within four months

TMT

Carlyle-controlled Hexaware makes second acquisition within four months

Bharti Airtel falls 4% after SingTel unit sells $1.2 bn stake

TMT

Bharti Airtel falls 4% after SingTel unit sells $1.2 bn stake

Pro
Tiger Global spins multi-bagger from decade-old India bet

Consumer

Tiger Global spins multi-bagger from decade-old India bet

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW