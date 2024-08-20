Tanglin Venture Partners cooking a plan to bet on food brand

Premium
Tanglin Venture Partners, an investor in several Indian consumer brands, is in advanced stages of discussions to add a homegrown noodles maker to its portfolio, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Tanglin, which has $250 million in assets under management (AUM) and has backed more than 20 companies to date, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.