TA Associates scores another blockbuster exit in India

Premium
Private equity firm TA Associates has spun high returns from yet another India investment as it gets into a monetisation spree. The development comes after the US-based firm struck a large private equity exit deal to sell its entire holding in Indira IVF to BPEA EQT via a secondary transaction and made another liquidity ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.