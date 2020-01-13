TA Associates promotes India exec as principal

Boston-based private equity firm TA Associates has promoted Mumbai-based senior vice president Aditya Sharma as principal.

Sharma has advised on TA’s investment in Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, where he served on the board of directors, the PE firm said in a statement.

He has been actively involved in the firm’s investments in Atria Convergence Technologies, Dr. Lal PathLabs, IndiaIdeas.com, Shilpa Medicare, TCNS Clothing Company and Tega Industries, the statement added.

Sharma received a BSc degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of Business. Prior to joining TA in 2008 as an associate, Sharma worked in the telecoms and media investment banking division at Lehman Brothers in London.

Sharma is one of eight executives that the PE firm promoted across the globe last week. These executives also include Boston-based Ethan Liebermann and Kevin Masse, who have been promoted as managing directors.

Other TA Associates executives who have been appointed as principals include London-based Lovisa Lander, Stefan Dandl and Jérémy Dréan, and Boston-based Amara Suebsaeng and Jessica (Cohen) Gilligan.

“We are particularly pleased that seven of the eight promotions were earned by investment staff who were former associates at TA,” said Brian J. Conway, chairman and managing partner at TA Associates.

In Mumbai, TA Associates is led by Dhiraj Poddar, who was elevated to the post of managing director last year.

Last year, TA Associates raised $8.5 billion for its flagship global private equity fund.