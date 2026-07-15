Swiggy, HPCL to pilot on-demand cooking gas cylinder delivery via Instamart
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Swiggy, HPCL to pilot on-demand cooking gas cylinder delivery via Instamart

By Reuters

  • 15 Jul 2026
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Swiggy, HPCL to pilot on-demand cooking gas cylinder delivery via Instamart
FILE PHOTO: Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Swiggy, Sriharsha Majety gives a replica of a Swiggy delivery bag to Managing Director and CEO of National Stock Exchange of India Ashishkumar Chauhan ahead of the listing ceremony of its

Swiggy and Hindustan Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday they will partner for doorstep deliveries of cooking gas cylinders in India, marking the country's first such delivery service through a quick-commerce app.

The launch, coming a few months after reports of severe cooking gas supply concerns during the Iran conflict, will initially offer doorstep delivery of smaller cylinders sized 5 kilograms and 10 kilograms, as opposed to the standard ones sized 14.2 kilograms, the companies said.

Customers will not need an existing HP Gas connection to buy the cylinders, the companies said, adding that the service will initially pilot in Bengaluru before expanding to other cities.

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They did not disclose pricing.

India is the world's second-largest LPG consumer, with cooking gas supplied mainly by state-run retailers Indian Oil , Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

The tie-up with HPCL adds LPG cylinders to a growing catalogue at Swiggy's Instamart, which already includes everything from fresh produce and snacks to electronics and household items.
 

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