Sustainability-focused GEF Capital nears target for third fund

Premium Raj Pai, founder and managing partner, GEF Capital

Sustainability and climate-focused private equity firm GEF Capital Partners, which is led by Raj Pai and Stuart Barkoff, is nearing the target corpus for its third fund, VCCircle has gathered. The GEF South Asia Growth Fund III, domiciled in the US, is a $400-million (Rs 3,340 crore) PE fund that was upsized ......