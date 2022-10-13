Supernova, Wickedgood, Terra Food raise early-stage funding

Gaming-focused edtech startup Supernova has raised $1.1 million led by gaming-focused venture fund Lumikai.

The round also saw participation from Kae Capital, All In Capital, Goodwater Capital and strategic angel investors like Nandan Reddy and Phani Kishan; Founders of Swiggy, Nitin Gupta: Founder of PayU and Uni, Prashan Aggarwal: ex-CEO of Gaana and Tanay Tayal: Founder of Moonfrog Labs.

The company, which focuses on live quizzes and interactive gamified formats on CBSE math topics, will use the fresh capital to scale its product to incorporate multiplayer formats, strengthen its leadership team and deploy strategies that will amplify product lead user acquisition over the next 18 months, the company said.

Founded by Maharishi RB, Anirudh Coontoor and Nawin Krishna in 2021, Supernova aims to redefine the current passive forms of learning by providing fun and engaging live quizzes, lessons and worksheets on CBSE topics. Supernova targets kids aged 4-12.

“Today's kids are born into a world of smartphones and engaging digital experiences. They look for the same levels of engagement from their learning experiences. As a result, education is undergoing a generational shift towards user-centricity. We aim to be at the forefront of this change by providing fun learning for most kids, which is also affordable and effective,” said Maharishi RB, co-founder, Supernova.

"The only way to achieve this is through fundamental innovation. Our product is a fresh take on edtech that leverages the power of interactivity & systems of play. We are rethinking everything from pedagogy to pricing to distribution channels. This funding round will help us go a long way with this much-needed disruption.”

WickedGud

Incubator and early-stage investment platform Venture Catalysts Group announced it has invested an undisclosed sum in the health-focused direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand WickedGud.

The round also saw participation from investors such as Bunty Sajdeh (Cornerstone Sport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd); Sahil Gilani (Gits Foods); Binoy Khimji (UBR Capital), and others.

Founded in October 2021, WickedGud sells high-protein pasta made of lentils, brown rice, and chickpeas. WickedGud claims to make every day eating guilt-free and change the way the world consumes comfort food for the better, using normal and easily found ingredients in every kitchen.

The company counts Rinka Banerjee as an adviser, who has over 15 years of experience with Unilever.

“WickedGud’s initiative to bring healthy options for pasta and noodles into a market where the consumer base is largely young, health-conscious, and family oriented is a cause Venture Catalysts is thoroughly excited to be a part of. We want to further help the brand in this empowering journey to avail healthy alternatives to junk food for Indian households,” said Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns.

With this investment, WickedGud has raised a total of $1.6 million since its inception a year ago.

Followed by cloud kitchen start-up Terra Food Co, raising $1 million led b Faad network with participation from LV, IPJ (Japanese Angel Network), Chennai Angels, Agility Ventures and angel investors.

TFC will be using the fresh funds to deploy in business expansions, increasing portfolios of brands, building innovative food technology, product developments and team expansion.

Terra offers a non-traditional and convenient food experience through its network of hyperlocal cloud kitchens and flagship stores.

With a focus on accessible, convenient, and affordable gourmet dining, Terra Food Co aims to cater to the aspiring youth of Tier 2 cities and metros through its multiple brands that provide the best non-traditional food experience.

TFC says it will be launching its self-heating packaging, which it claims to be the first company in India to do so. By 2025. It has launched and successfully scaled up 7 multi-cuisine brands in Ahmedabad — Terra Gourmet, Pick Up Meals, Papadum, Aho Punjab, Sushito, HIIT Meals, Zeus Burger, Jaani Maani Biryani, and Noodle Van. TFC has now expanded to Delhi NCR and Jaipur, a press statement noted.

