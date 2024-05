SunSource co-founder Nandan’s new clean energy venture in talks to raise funding

Pro Kushagra Nandan (right) and Varun Karad, co-founders of REnergy Dynamics

A newly minted clean energy platform set up by SunSource Energy co-founder Kushagra Nandan aims to raise up to $120 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) in equity funding over the next couple of years to finance its expansion plans. The platform, which will have a special focus on bioenergy, has already ......