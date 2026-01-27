Sun Pharma's dementia drug slapped with ban in China
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Sun Pharma's dementia drug slapped with ban in China

By Reuters

  • 27 Jan 2026
  • Listen to Story
Sun Pharma's dementia drug slapped with ban in China

China's medicine regulator has ordered a halt to the import, sale and usage of a drug used to treat dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease made by India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, according to an announcement posted on Monday.

The National Medical Products Administration said a recent remote inspection found shortcomings in the company's production processes, including in the prevention of contamination and the quality management department's fulfillment of duties.

The body banned the sale of Sun Pharma's rivastigmine hydrogen tartrate capsules.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Sun Pharma, India's largest drugmaker by revenue, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

In 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to Sun Pharma alleging "significant violations" of "current good manufacturing practice" regulations for pharmaceuticals made at the same production site in India, according to the U.S. regulator's website. 

Rivastigmine capsules have been used as a dementia treatment in China, one study showed.  

Advertisement
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Sun PharmaChinaUS FDAexports

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Adenia Partners makes first Egyptian investment via secondary transaction

Healthcare

Adenia Partners makes first Egyptian investment via secondary transaction

Yali Capital-backed 4baseCare raises Series B funding

Healthcare

Yali Capital-backed 4baseCare raises Series B funding

360 ONE Asset acquires stake in House of Diagnostics

Healthcare

360 ONE Asset acquires stake in House of Diagnostics

Premium
Temasek deepens bet on India portfolio firm

Healthcare

Temasek deepens bet on India portfolio firm

Premium
Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's revenue to shrink further before turnaround

Healthcare

Bottomline: True North-controlled Integrace's revenue to shrink further before turnaround

Novo Holdings acquires significant minority stake in Surya Hospitals

Healthcare

Novo Holdings acquires significant minority stake in Surya Hospitals

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW