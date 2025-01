Sundaram Alternates aims to mark final close of fourth realty fund by month-end

Premium Karthik Athreya, director and head-strategy for alternative credit, Sundaram Alternates

Chennai-based Sundaram Alternates is targeting the final close of its fourth real estate fund by the end of this month, a top executive told VCCircle. The fund, Sundaram Alternative Opportunities Series – High Yield Secured Real Estate Fund IV, has a target corpus of Rs 750 crore, with a greenshoe option of ......