Sugar Cosmetics in funding talks as early VC investors seek to exit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Sugar Cosmetics in funding talks as early VC investors seek to exit

Sugar Cosmetics in funding talks as early VC investors seek to exit

Pro
Sugar Cosmetics in funding talks as early VC investors seek to exit

Beauty and personal care brand Sugar Cosmetics is in discussions with several potential investors as some of its early venture capital backers are looking to exit the company, people aware of the matter told VCCircle. Sugar Cosmetics, which manufactures and retails hair care products, makeup, skincare, fragrance, bath, and body products, ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
India SME Investments clocks fifth exit from maiden PE fund

Consumer

India SME Investments clocks fifth exit from maiden PE fund

Warburg to buy APG's stake in Lemon Tree unit, commits another $106 mn

Consumer

Warburg to buy APG's stake in Lemon Tree unit, commits another $106 mn

Nitro Commerce, Aivar, Spector.ai, five others pocket early-stage cheques

Consumer

Nitro Commerce, Aivar, Spector.ai, five others pocket early-stage cheques

Lohia Aerospace, Kayess Square raise funds; Urban Harvest buys food brand

Consumer

Lohia Aerospace, Kayess Square raise funds; Urban Harvest buys food brand

Apax Partners picks up minority stake in ready-to-cook brand iD Fresh

Consumer

Apax Partners picks up minority stake in ready-to-cook brand iD Fresh

Pro
Fireside Ventures continues its dream harvest from nine-year-old portfolio firm

Consumer

Fireside Ventures continues its dream harvest from nine-year-old portfolio firm

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW