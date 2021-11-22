Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
SUGAR Cosmetics in talks with multiple funds for Series D fundraise
Photo Credit: Pixabay

SUGAR Cosmetics, operated by Vellvette Lifestyle Private Limited, is in talks with at least two private equity funds as it plans...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...