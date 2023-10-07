Success Review of Urvashi’s Skincare Venture: WildGlow is an Absolute Hit Amongst Gen Z

India’s 1st Smart Skincare brand gets a total thumbs up from both Gen Zs and millennials.

Urvashi and WildGlow’s partnership has taken the skincare world by storm! With its intelligent range of products, this brand has not only captured the hearts of Gen Z but also the millennials.

Red Wine Gel Mask is one of WildGlow’s major bestsellers that went viral on social media. This anti-ageing gel mask is enriched with Paris-based ingredients, real Red Wine extracts along with Blackberry extracts. This rich combination enhances your skin’s elasticity to reveal plump and bouncy-looking skin. Red Wine Gel Mask for face is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and reduce visible signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines.

WildGlow will be introducing exciting offers exclusively on their website, tailor-made for the upcoming festive season which will include up to 40% OFF on select products, combos and luxe categories.

Wildglow Cosmetics Pvt Ltd has Struck a Chord With Gen Z

Many Gen Z consumers are inclined towards Cruelty-free skincare. They support brands that place a high priority on the welfare of living beings by deliberately seeking out products that have not been tested on animals. Additionally, these customers are very conscious of how the skincare sector affects the environment. They value companies that acquire ingredients ethically and responsibly.

“We are overwhelmed by the love that we have received from both GenZ’s and millennials. It's inspiring to see two generations embrace our products and values, reinforcing our commitment to providing quality and ethical skincare solutions that resonate with diverse age groups.” shared Rohit Khemmka, Founder of WildGlow.

The Urvashi and WildGlow collaboration is more than just a product partnership; it's a celebration of self-expression and conscious skincare that delivers long-term results. WildGlow’s smart skincare range comprises skincare products that are Smart, Clean, and cruelty-free and in sync with the ethical choices that the younger generation wants to make.

“The new age Gen Z, is boosting the demand for effective skincare products. These modern consumers want to opt for skincare that offers long-term advantages, and this is exactly what WildGlow is offering. I’m so glad that the younger generation is wholeheartedly embracing this smart skincare brand.” Urvashi expressed her excitement about the amazing response that WildGlow has received.

Clearing the Skincare Clutter with an Effective Collection

Globally, the beauty sector brings in more than Rs. 8.26 trillion. In this cutthroat market, WildGlow aims to change the rules of the game by offering smart skincare that combines luxury and affordability, backed by international-grade ingredients. When discussing what makes WildGlow unique, Rohit said, "Our products stand out in the cluttered skincare world. The three pillars of efficacy, quality, and affordability are harmoniously combined in WildGlow. For instance, "Hyaluronic Acid," a naturally hydrating substance, has a wide variety of forms. Low-cost, low-quality options may provide very short-term outcomes, whilst high-end options provide long-term advantages for your skin. We exclusively employ such superior, scientifically-backed versions of each ingredient in our products.”

Entrepreneur Mr. Khemmka has achieved success in a variety of industries, including construction, diamonds, jewelry, and import-export. He is currently bringing new views and innovation into the highly saturated skincare sector alongside the successful business tycoon Mr. Pawan Khemka.

You can shop for WildGlow’s products on its website https://www.wildglow.in/

WildGlow’s products are also available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Smytten; they’ll soon be available on Nykaa.

