Canarys Expands Horizon: Proposes Acquisition to Strengthen Presence in North America

Canarys Automations Limited (NSE – Canarys), a trailblazer in digital transformation solutions, unveils its strategic move towards enhancing its global footprint. With a legacy of over three decades, Canarys announces its intention to acquire a distinguished software services and consulting firm based in North America, marking a significant step in its journey towards international growth and innovation.

Renowned for its expertise in Digitalization, Modernization, Cloudification, Automation, and Intelligence, Canarys has emerged as a trusted partner to clients worldwide. The proposed acquisition presents an opportunity for Canarys to fortify its presence in the North American market and cater to the evolving needs of Fortune 100 companies and beyond.

The target company, with a stellar track record spanning over two decades, has established itself as a key player in sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), and Pharmaceuticals. Through this strategic acquisition, Canarys aims to harness synergies, drive innovation, and deliver enhanced value to its global clientele.

This strategic initiative marks Canarys Automations Limited's maiden venture into inorganic growth strategies, underscoring its commitment to achieving ambitious growth targets and expanding its market reach. The completion of the transaction is subject to due diligence and the execution of definitive agreements.

To finance the acquisition, Canarys plans to utilize a blend of internal resources and debt. The company intends to issue up to 25,60,973 convertible warrants priced at Rs. 41/- each, offering warrant holders the option to convert them into 1 Equity Share at a premium of Rs. 39/- per share within 18 months, aiming to raise funds of up to Rs. 10.49 Cr/-. An Extraordinary General Meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for the proposed preferential issue.

Canarys remains steadfast in its commitment to driving digital innovation and delivering value to its stakeholders. This strategic acquisition underscores the company's vision to emerge as a global leader in digital transformation, extending its reach across continents to serve clients with cutting-edge solutions.

About Canarys Automations Limited:

Canarys Automations Limited, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, is a renowned provider of IT solutions with a legacy of over three decades. With a team of over 350 technology professionals, the company specializes in facilitating digital transformation for businesses across industries.

For more information, please visit: https://ecanarys.com/

