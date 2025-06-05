Stride Green, Khari Foods, two others raise early-stage funding

Stride Green's Ishpreet Gandhi

Climate-tech financing platform Stride Green, snacks brand Khari Foods, travel platform The Tarzan Way, and drone maker AVPL have secured funding from venture capital firms and angel investors in separate rounds, the companies said on Thursday.

Stride Green, a climate technologies-focused asset financing and lifecycle management platform, has secured $3.5 million (Rs 30 crore) in a seed round led by Micelio Technology Fund, Incubate Fund Asia, and other investors.

The company will use the capital raised to develop financing and leasing solutions to sectors like electric mobility, battery storage, renewable and others, while expanding the team, the Gurugram-based startup said.

Founded by Ishpreet Gandhi and Vivek Jain, Stride Green provides asset management and finance solutions, offering an end-to-end leasing and financing platform. It also offers climate-tech focused financing, leasing, rigorous analytical insights, and strategic consulting. The company claims to manage assets of $120 million in green finance, including green loans and other sustainable financial instruments.

Khari Foods

Snacking brand Khari Foods has raised Rs 3 crore in a seed funding round, led by Meri Punji IMF Pvt Ltd.

Grahill Wellness Pvt. Ltd, which owns Khari Foods, said the funding will fuel its research and development, product innovation, expansion of the core team, and scaling of marketing and distribution efforts, as it penetrates deeper into Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets across India.

Founded by Yash and Sunil Bansal in 2022, Khari Foods sells ragi (finger millet) crispies, beetroot crispies, oats crispies, jowar puffs, snack mixes, dried fruits, dates and dates-sweetened snacks.

The Tarzan Way

Travel-tech platform The Tarzan Way has secured Rs 2 crore in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, with participation from the UK-based travel company Your Trips Ltd, PhysicsWallah founder Prateek Maheshwari and some other angel investors.

The startup said the funding will help it to carry out product development, operational streamlining, marketing, HR and admin, and miscellaneous expenses.

The Tarzan Way was founded in 2020 by Shikhar Chadha and Shivank Tripathi. The platform lets users create hyper-personalised holiday experiences across the globe using AI, including choosing the destination, creating an itinerary and booking accomodation.

AVPL International

AVPL International has secured an undisclosed investment commitment from actor Arbaaz Khan, who has joined the company as an investor and brand ambassador.

The company manufactures drones for precision agriculture, geospatial intelligence, defence, and offers drone-based services such as mapping, scanning, and surveillance. It was founded in 2016 by Preet Sandhuu and Deep Sihag Sesai. It has operations across 12 states and has a network of 70 skill development hubs.

