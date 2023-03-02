Store My Goods, Simple Viral Games, others secure early-stage capital

Storage solution provider Store My Goods, mobile gaming platform Simple Viral Games, healthcare solution startup Voiceoc and direct-to-consumer brand Mitra have raised funding in early-stage rounds, the companies said on Thursday.

Tech-based storage solution provider Store My Goods has raised $1 million (around Rs 8.3 crore) in a seed funding round from JITO Angel network and Good Water Capital.

The round also saw participation from Cars24’s co-founders Gajendra Jangid and Ruchit Agarwal, and Pepperfry co-founders Ashish Shah and Ambareesh Murthy, among others.

The fresh funds will be used to expand geographical presence and upgrade technological offering.

Founded by Sudeep Gupta, Swati Gupta and Lovedeep Gupta in 2021, Noida-based Store My Goods offers storage-related offerings, helping them pack, pick, store and return goods at their convenience.

Mobile gaming platform Simple Viral Games bagged $500,000 (around Rs 4 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Weh Ventures.

Other institutional firms including Eximius Ventures, PointOne Capital and Force Ventures, with a clutch of angel investors, also participated in the round.

Founded in December 2022 by Rahul KR and Sourav Badam, the Simple Viral Games offers about 20 games on its application TimePass. It aims to empower developers and studios to publish their games on its platform.

Voiceoc, an artificial intelligence-based solution provider for hospitals, raised Rs 3 crore (around $363,000) in a funding round led by BioAngels, with participation from SucSeed Indovation.

The firm plans to use the proceeds to expand its team, particularly in the tech, sales and marketing verticals.

Voiceoc helps healthcare companies provide quick and personalized patient support by integrating text-based AI on communication apps, and voice AI on the call center. It claims to automate the patient’s journey from discovery, appointment booking and availing support to easy access to medical documents.

Mitra, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand operating in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market, has raised an undisclosed amount in its seed funding round from Bestvantage Investments.

It plans to use the funds to set up a dedicated manufacturing unit to improve its offerings.

Mitra offers a range of FMCG products like flour, pulses, spices, dry fruits, rice, instant mixes, millet-based and ready-to-eat products, among others. It looks to increase its stock-keeping units (SKUs) going forward.

