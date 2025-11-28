StoneX bets on India with new metals desk, tech push
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • StoneX bets on India with new metals desk, tech push

StoneX bets on India with new metals desk, tech push

By Reuters

  • 28 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
StoneX bets on India with new metals desk, tech push
FILE PHOTO: StoneX logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

U.S. financial services firm StoneX Group will launch a precious metals trading desk in India in early 2026 and boost tech hiring by up to 20% annually for the next three years, a top executive told Reuters.

The firm, which offers trading and execution services across commodities, securities and forex, has imported gold into India for two decades via Dubai and GIFT City, but the new desk marks its first local trading presence.

The desk will mainly target Indian jewellers and extend services to scrap and recycling businesses, Greg Kallinikos, chief executive for Asia Pacific, said in an interview on Thursday.

Advertisement

StoneX will hire operations and compliance teams in Mumbai and Bengaluru, including anti-money laundering specialists, and plans to introduce financial derivatives in India over time.

Asia Pacific currently contributes about 20% of StoneX's profit, but India could rival the region's entire share within a decade once all services roll out, Kallinikos said.

StoneX operates global capability centres in Pune and Bengaluru with more than 600 staff handling functions such as software development and cybersecurity. Future hiring will focus on automation and an integrated trading application for bullion, commodities and equities.

Advertisement

The expansion reflects long-term plans rather than recent gains in gold and silver prices.

"We always had aspirations to come to India," Kallinikos said, noting the move was enabled by a broader tech footprint and deeper understanding of the local ecosystem.

Advertisement
StoneX Groupprecious metalsTrading

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC funding plunges despite rise in deal volume

Finance

Deals Digest: PE/VC funding plunges despite rise in deal volume

Amazon, Flipkart take aim at India's banks with new consumer loan offerings

Finance

Amazon, Flipkart take aim at India's banks with new consumer loan offerings

VentureSoul hits base target for maiden debt fund, eyes final close in February

Finance

VentureSoul hits base target for maiden debt fund, eyes final close in February

Premium
Avaana Capital's Bansal on deep-tech focus, portfolio performance and more

Finance

Avaana Capital's Bansal on deep-tech focus, portfolio performance and more

ICICI Prudential Asset Management to launch IPO in second week of December

Finance

ICICI Prudential Asset Management to launch IPO in second week of December

Pro
South Korean firm joins race to buy Warburg's stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance

Finance

South Korean firm joins race to buy Warburg's stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW