facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Stonepeak raises $3.3 bn for its first Asia-dedicated infrastructure fund

Stonepeak raises $3.3 bn for its first Asia-dedicated infrastructure fund

By Reuters

  • 08 Mar 2024
Stonepeak raises $3.3 bn for its first Asia-dedicated infrastructure fund
Hajir Naghdy, Stonepeak senior managing director and head of Asia and the Middle East | Credit: Stonepeak

Stonepeak, a New York-headquartered alternative investment firm, on Friday said it has raised $3.3 billion for its Stonepeak Asia Infrastructure Fund, its first fund dedicated to Asia.

The firm said it exceeded its $3 billion target after receiving "robust demand from new investors and existing investors in other Stonepeak funds."

Stonepeak focuses on infrastructure and real estate and has $61.1 billion worth of assets under management as of September.

Advertisement

"The strong demand for this fund underscores Asia's compelling long-term economic and demographic tailwinds," Hajir Naghdy, Stonepeak senior managing director and head of Asia and the Middle East, said in a statement.

Stonepeak said the new fund targets a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets mainly in communications, energy, transport and logistics across the Asia-Pacific region.

The fund has made six investments spanning each of its target sectors so far, Stonepeak said.

Advertisement

The new fund adds to a flurry of activity in Asia-Pacific infrastructure and energy in recent years.

In February, KKR & Co said it raised $6.4 billion for a fund focused on Asia-Pacific infrastructure and energy-related assets in what it said was the largest pan-regional infrastructure fund raised for the region.

Advertisement
StonepeakInternational

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

HSBC hires Asia head for ultra-HNIs, names insider to lead India family office coverage

Finance

HSBC hires Asia head for ultra-HNIs, names insider to lead India family office coverage

Premium
Eversource firming up game plan for second fund; plans more buyouts, new themes

Finance

Eversource firming up game plan for second fund; plans more buyouts, new themes

Stonepeak raises $3.3 bn for its first Asia-dedicated infrastructure fund

Finance

Stonepeak raises $3.3 bn for its first Asia-dedicated infrastructure fund

Premium
Why multi-family office VNAM prefers to keep distance from alternatives investments

Finance

Why multi-family office VNAM prefers to keep distance from alternatives investments

SEBI bans JM Financial from managing new bond issuances

Finance

SEBI bans JM Financial from managing new bond issuances

Premium
Fintech unicorn Groww picks up majority stake in in-house lending arm

Finance

Fintech unicorn Groww picks up majority stake in in-house lending arm

Advertisement