Spotlight: Slowdown in deals, shrinking loan book hits Avendus as I-banking remains backbone
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Spotlight: Slowdown in deals, shrinking loan book hits Avendus as I-banking remains backbone

Spotlight: Slowdown in deals, shrinking loan book hits Avendus as I-banking remains backbone

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 14 Jun 2024
Pro
Spotlight: Slowdown in deals, shrinking loan book hits Avendus as I-banking remains backbone
Ranu Vohra, co-founder and executive vice chairman, Avendus | Credit: Avendus

Seven years ago, soon after entering a new vertical—credit—Avendus Capital co-founder Ranu Vora told VCCircle that the company was betting big on its diversification play. The KKR-backed company’s entry into wealth, asset management and lending was expected to bring more consistency in its performance and reduce dependence on its mainstay ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Edmond de Rothschild to open Saudi office, launch debt platform

Finance

Edmond de Rothschild to open Saudi office, launch debt platform

Pro
Spotlight: Slowdown in deals, shrinking loan book hits Avendus as I-banking remains backbone

Finance

Spotlight: Slowdown in deals, shrinking loan book hits Avendus as I-banking remains backbone

Premium
Private market valuations may rise on robust public markets: IIFL Securities' Nipun Goel

Finance

Private market valuations may rise on robust public markets: IIFL Securities' Nipun Goel

Pro
Bain Capital logs out of another India bet with modest returns

Finance

Bain Capital logs out of another India bet with modest returns

Premium
Pavestone VC ropes in pi Ventures' backer as LP for its maiden fund

Finance

Pavestone VC ropes in pi Ventures' backer as LP for its maiden fund

Premium
Facebook's first female engineer to launch India VC fund via South Park Commons

Finance

Facebook's first female engineer to launch India VC fund via South Park Commons

Advertisement