Spotlight: Slowdown in deals, shrinking loan book hits Avendus as I-banking remains backbone

Pro Ranu Vohra, co-founder and executive vice chairman, Avendus | Credit: Avendus

Seven years ago, soon after entering a new vertical—credit—Avendus Capital co-founder Ranu Vora told VCCircle that the company was betting big on its diversification play. The KKR-backed company’s entry into wealth, asset management and lending was expected to bring more consistency in its performance and reduce dependence on its mainstay ......