Stocktwits partners with Times Bridge as part of $30 mn Series B round

Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders across asset classes, has announced a strategic partnership with Times Bridge – the venture arm of Times Group, as part of Stocktwits' $30 million (around Rs 225 crore) Series B investment, led by Alameda Research Ventures, the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Times Bridge will accelerate strategic alliances, platform localisation, and content for Stocktwits as part of this partnership, according to the statement.

“India is an incredibly dynamic investor market and we are thrilled to be partnering with Times Bridge to advance our mission and expand our reach in the subcontinent. We are looking forward to making a significant mark for ourselves in the Indian market where investors spanning many generations are ready for new and innovative platforms to learn, connect, educate and profit,” said Rishi Khanna, CEO, Stocktwits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stocktwits has over 6 million users from around the world, of which over 1 million are active users on a monthly basis. In 2021, Stocktwits witnessed 50% year-on-year growth, it said in a statement.

The New York-based firm, which was launched in 2008, claims to have been the first to develop and organise conversations around the "cashtag," which is a mix of a dollar sign and a ticker symbol, such as $AAPL, $TSLA among others, according to its website.

Rishi Jaitly, founding CEO of Times Bridge said, “Times Bridge’s mission is to advance India's entry, scale and leadership for the world’s best ideas in India. Stocktwits is one such idea that has, for years, offered groundbreaking social solutions, and access, for retail investors worldwide.”

Times Bridge is the venture arm of The Times Group, one of India’s oldest media and digital companies. Its current portfolio includes Airbnb, Coursera, Girl Effect, Headspace, Houzz, Luminary, Malaria No More, MUBI, Smule, Stack Overflow, Uber and Wattpad, among others, according to the press statement.