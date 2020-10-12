State-run Mazagon Dock makes a stellar market debut, UTI AMC falls 11%

State-run warship maker Mazagon Dock Ltd made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges on Monday with its shares rising nearly 50% before paring some of its gains, while India's eight-largest mutual fund house UTI AMC made a weak start to its market journey.

Shares of Mazagon Dock began trading on the BSE at Rs 216.25 apiece compared with the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 145 per share. The stock touched a low of Rs 176.50 apiece in early trade.

This gives the company a market capitalisation of Rs 3,763 crore compared with a valuation of Rs 1,245.44 crore it sought through the IPO.

The spectacular debut follows an IPO that was covered 157.4 times with strong demand from all categories of investors -- the issue receiving full subscription on the first day itself.

Meanwhile, UTI AMC shares began trading on the BSE at Rs 490.25 apiece compared with the IPO price of Rs 554 apiece -- a fall of 11%.

This gives it a market capitalisation of Rs 6,630 crore.

To be updated...