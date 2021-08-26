Stanza Living rolls out Rs 35 crore ESOP pool for eligible employees

Stanza Living, a managed accommodation provider, said it has set up an allocation pool of Rs 35 crore covering 800 employees, including corporate teams and ground-operations staff.

The firm said it is also creating ESOP-linked rewards and recognition programmes from the current pool.

“As we grow, we want to recognise and reward every employee across the organisation who had contributed to our journey,” Stanza Living co-founder, Anindya Dutta, said.

He added, “Further strengthening of the Stanza Living ESOP plan enables us to continue to democratise ownership in the company.”

Founded in 2017 by Anindya Dutta and Sandeep Dalmia, Stanza Living maintains an inventory of more than 65,000 beds across 16 cities.

The company offers furnished accommodations for students and professionals, especially those relocating to a new city.

Its managed properties also offer common spaces for recreation and networking, besides food.

The company had raised over $170 million in capital, with recent series D fundraise this April.

2021 has seen employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) liquidity events, this month Bengaluru-based health and fitness platform HealthifyMe announced Rs 90 crore ($12 million) liquidity to almost 100 current and former team members.

Many other tech-focused companies like Locus, Moglix, Flipkart, upGrad, Whatfi and Unacademy have also set up liquidity events this year.

Firms typically offer ESOPs to attract and retain talent. In some cases, it is estimated that ESOPs make up as much as 60-70% of the compensation package for top-level executives.