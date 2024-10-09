Standard Chartered India CEO Zarin Daruwala to retire on April 1
By Reuters

  • 09 Oct 2024
The Standard Chartered bank logo at their headquarters in London. | Credit: Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Standard Chartered's India and South Asia CEO Zarin Daruwala will retire on April 1, 2025, the lender said on Wednesday.

Standard Chartered will provide an update on Daruwala's successor "in due course," it said in a statement.

Daruwala, who has had a banking career spanning more than 35 years, joined the lender in 2016 as CEO of Standard Chartered India following a long stint with ICICI Bank.

Her leadership of the franchise has helped make India one of the largest markets for the group, with a strategic emphasis on cross-border solutions in corporate, investment banking and wealth and affluent in wealth and retail banking, Standard Chartered said.

Standard Chartered India CEO Zarin Daruwala to retire on April 1

Standard Chartered India CEO Zarin Daruwala to retire on April 1

