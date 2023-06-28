SRI Fund, Patel brothers’ family office make LP bets on India-focused VC fund

Premium Mehul Patel, Managing Partner and CEO, NewcrestImage

The government-backed Self-Reliant India Fund (SRI Fund) and a US-based family office of Indian-origin entrepreneurs have joined as limited partners to an India-focused venture capital fund that will invest in enterprise technology startups. SRI Fund, a Rs 10,000-crore fund-of-funds that backs private equity and venture capital firms that help micro, small and medium-sized businesses grow, ......