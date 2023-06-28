facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • SRI Fund, Patel brothers’ family office make LP bets on India-focused VC fund

SRI Fund, Patel brothers’ family office make LP bets on India-focused VC fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 28 Jun 2023
Premium
SRI Fund, Patel brothers’ family office make LP bets on India-focused VC fund
Mehul Patel, Managing Partner and CEO, NewcrestImage

The government-backed Self-Reliant India Fund (SRI Fund) and a US-based family office of Indian-origin entrepreneurs have joined as limited partners to an India-focused venture capital fund that will invest in enterprise technology startups.  SRI Fund, a Rs 10,000-crore fund-of-funds that backs private equity and venture capital firms that help micro, small and medium-sized businesses grow, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Partners Group-backed Ecom Express hires Bharti Airtel exec as CEO

Infrastructure

Partners Group-backed Ecom Express hires Bharti Airtel exec as CEO

Scapia, WatchYourHealth, Finayo get funding from Matrix Partners, others

TMT

Scapia, WatchYourHealth, Finayo get funding from Matrix Partners, others

Premium
InCred ropes in former Avendus exec to head new private equity vertical

People

InCred ropes in former Avendus exec to head new private equity vertical

Cred, Rebel Foods backer RTP Global floats $1 bn fund

General

Cred, Rebel Foods backer RTP Global floats $1 bn fund

Omnivore ups target corpus for third VC fund, hits first close

Finance

Omnivore ups target corpus for third VC fund, hits first close

Premium
SRI Fund, Patel brothers' family office make LP bets on India-focused VC fund

Finance

SRI Fund, Patel brothers' family office make LP bets on India-focused VC fund

Advertisement