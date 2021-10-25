Sri Chaitanya Educational Institute-run Infinity Learn acquires community platform Teacherr

Infinity Learn, which is run by Sri Chaitanya Educational Institute, on Monday said it has acquired teacher-focused community platform Teacherr for an undisclosed amount.

The company said the partnership between the two platforms in education will provide improved learning solutions and offerings, while also accelerating the expansion plan of Infinity Learn.

“The transaction is expected to generate synergies that will create the additional potential to grow and empower more teachers. Infinity Learn is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all learners,” Sushma Boppana, founder and director of Infinity Learn, said.

The Hyderabad-based platform is run by Teachers Proud Pvt Ltd. Founded in 2019, the company has a total of 20,000+ teachers, lecturers, professors, and hobby educators. Over 150 educational institutions have been hired from the portal so far.

"Through this acquisition we see considerable potential to collaborate to better serve millions of Teachers across the education ecosystem - and leveraging our national scale to offer Teacherr's unique platform globally,” Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn, said.

With over 9,000 edtech startups, of which 750 have raised about $8.5 billion to date, the segment has been attracting many Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and investor attention after the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a surge in demand for online learning platforms and solutions.

Mumbai-headquartered edtech platform upGrad on Wednesday said it earmarked $250 million for M&A deals over the next 7-9 months.

Upgrad acquired US-based KnowledgeHut earlier this month to expand globally. UpGrad has set aside $250 million for mergers and acquisitions in July.

In the same month, Byju’s shelled out $750 million to buy Mumbai-based Toppr and Singapore-based Great Learning.

Apart from paying out $600 million to buy Great Learning, BYJU’s has also earmarked a further $400 million in investment towards the professional skilling and life-long learning segment, taking the total commitment for this vertical to $1 billion.

The acquisition of the Singapore-based company is the second largest done by BYJU’s after offline test preparation network Aakash Institute, which it acquired for close to $1 billion in April this year.