Spyne, The Energy Company, Swish Club, Dynolt, Othor AI pocket early-stage money

Spyne founders Sanjay Varnwal (right) and Deepti Prasad

Visual merchandising platform Spyne, electric vehicle battery intelligence provider The Energy Company, device-as-a-service (DaaS) platform Swish Club, power electronics solutions developer Dynolt, and specialised vertical AI agents provider Othor AI have raked in early-stage funding, the companies said Tuesday.

Spyne

Spyne, an artificial intelligence-powered visual merchandising platform for the automotive industry, has raised $16 million in a Series A funding round led by Vertex Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing investors, including Accel, Storm Ventures, and Alteria Capital.



The fresh capital will help the company enhance its AI-powered platform, broaden its technology infrastructure, and expand to new international markets, including Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia–Pacific (APAC), the company said in a statement.



Founded in 2020 by Sanjay Varnwal and Deepti Prasad, Spyne started as a merchandising platform serving multiple industries, including automotive, food, e-commerce, and real estate. In 2023, the company shifted its focus entirely to automotive.



The Energy Company

The Energy Company, an EV battery intelligence provider, has raised $2 million in a pre-Series A round.

The latest funding round saw participation from Siana Capital, Callapina Capital, Z21 Ventures, 1Crowd, LetsVenture, and other strategic investors. The company's early backer, SanchiConnect, also participated in the round as a strategic advisor.

The latest funding will help the company scale production of fast-charging batteries for electric two-wheelers and e-rickshaws, enhance battery intelligence for fleet operators, and expand in the energy storage sector.

Founded in 2021 by Rahul Lamba, Prashant Rathee, Pratik Somani, and Vinay Karulkar, the company focuses on improving EV battery efficiency, longevity, and performance. It has also developed Flexi, a battery intelligence platform, and FlexiPack, a fast-charging battery for electric two-wheelers and e-rickshaws.



Swish Club

Swish Club has secured pre-Series A funding of $4.5 million, including $1.2 million in debt.



The Bengaluru-based startup said the equity round was led by Powerhouse Ventures, with participation from Blume Ventures with Founders Fund, Touchstone Ventures with Eternal Capital, and Atrium Ventures. Livspace chief executive officer Anuj Srivastava and Al Jazira Capital's head of alternative investments Ajit Reddy, and other angel investors also backed the company in the latest round.



Swish Club is a platform for laptop rentals for enterprise and smartphone leasing for corporate employees. It was founded by Dushyant Sapre, Suraj Kumar, and Jai Anand in late 2023.



Dynolt

Dynolt Technologies, a power electronics startup, has secured $1.7 million in a seed funding round led by Transition VC, with participation from angel investor Yashowardhan Shah.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Dynolt develops power electronics solutions for clean energy sectors such as e-mobility, energy storage, renewables, and hydrogen.



Dynolt claims to have deployed more than 14,000 power converters across the country, collectively surpassing 30 million charging cycles.

The fresh infusion will help the company expand its footprint in mobility through higher power chargers--with wide bandgap semiconductors--for fast charging stations. Wide bandgap semiconductors are materials that have a larger band gap compared to conventional semiconductors like silicon.



The company also plans to enter new sectors like solar and hydrogen with its solutions for high-frequency inverters and DC-DC converter applications, it said in a statement.

Dynolt is a deep-tech power electronics company focused on advancing clean energy through high-efficiency power conversion solutions.

Othor AI

Othor AI has raised $30,000 in a pre-seed round with angel investors, including Kerala-based Narayan Babu and Thomas Mathew, participating.

The company launched its beta version in January. This early-stage funding will help Othor AI expand its marketplace presence and develop its platform, the company said in a statement.

Founded by Unni Koroth and Nekender Shekhawat in September 2024, Othor AI offers specialized vertical AI agents designed for daily business decisions and planning. A vertical AI agent is an artificial intelligence system designed to perform specific tasks within a single, focused domain or industry.

Koroth previously founded Foradian and exited it in 2019. He was associated with Whatfix for three years before starting Othor AI.

