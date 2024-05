Spotlight: Is the tide turning for Gopalpur Ports as Adani takes control?

Premium Credit: Pixabay

A little over a month ago, India’s biggest port operator got a little bigger. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said in late March that it was buying a 95% stake in Odisha-based Gopalpur Ports Ltd (GPL). Adani Ports, part of the Gautam Adani-led eponymous conglomerate, agreed to acquire a ......