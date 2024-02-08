Spotlight: Eversource’s Radiance is picking up pace. Can it stay the course?

Premium Credit: Reuters

In February 2020, Radiance Renewables Pvt. Ltd struck its first acquisition. The timing couldn’t have been worse for the green energy platform of Eversource Capital, a climate-focused impact investment firm formed as a joint venture of Indian private equity firm Everstone and European solar developer Lightsource BP. For, the deal to ......