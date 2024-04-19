facebook-page-view
  • Spotlight: Can KKR-backed Hero Future catch up with green energy giants?

Spotlight: Can KKR-backed Hero Future catch up with green energy giants?

By Aman Malik

  • 19 Apr 2024
Spotlight: Can KKR-backed Hero Future catch up with green energy giants?
A solar project installed by Hero Future for Kochi Metro | Credit: Hero Future/LinkedIn

Back in 2012, when it was founded, Hero Future Energies (HFE) was one of a handful of renewable energy companies that looked set to dominate India’s wind and solar power landscape.  After all, it was backed by the multi-billion-dollar Hero Group that has interests across automotive and electronics manufacturing, financial services ......

