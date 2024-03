Spotlight: Can AT Capital’s legacy help Juniper Green Energy meet its bold targets?

Premium Naresh Mansukhani, CEO, Juniper

In early January, Juniper Green Energy Pvt Ltd said that it would spend Rs 8,000 crore to expand its renewable energy generation capacity. By all measures, that’s a big sum of money, especially for a low-profile company, and it may seem like a tall order. But dig a little deeper ......