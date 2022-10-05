Spotify acquires firm that detects harmful content
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Spotify acquires firm that detects harmful content

Spotify acquires firm that detects harmful content

By Reuters

  • 05 Oct 2022
Spotify acquires firm that detects harmful content
Credit: Reuters

Audio-streaming service Spotify Technology SA on Wednesday said it has acquired Kinzen, a firm that has helped it identify harmful content on the platform.

The acquisition is part of Spotify’s efforts to deal with harmful content on its service after backlash earlier this year over "The Joe Rogan Experience," in which the podcaster was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

The Dublin-based firm has been working with Spotify since 2020, initially focusing on the integrity of election-related content. Since then, Kinzen's remit has expanded to include targeting misinformation, disinformaton and hate speech.

Advertisement

"Kinzen offers a combination of tools and expertise to help us better understand the content on our platform and emerging abuse trends," said Sarah Hoyle, Spotify's head of trust and safety.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Spotify said it would be more transparent in how it determines what is acceptable and unacceptable content. It published its platform rules for the first time in January. In June, it formed a Safety Advisory Council to provide input on harmful content.

Advertisement

Kinzen will provide early warnings about problems in different markets, helping Spotify more effectively moderate content in more languages.

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
HUL ramps up product distribution efforts to battle online disruption

Consumer

HUL ramps up product distribution efforts to battle online disruption

Spotify acquires firm that detects harmful content

Consumer

Spotify acquires firm that detects harmful content

Former Delloite official Vishal Singh joins Certus Capital

Infrastructure

Former Delloite official Vishal Singh joins Certus Capital

Miko acquires majority stake in AI gaming startup

TMT

Miko acquires majority stake in AI gaming startup

Premium
Why Prosus backed out from a deal that would have made PayU a market leader

TMT

Why Prosus backed out from a deal that would have made PayU a market leader

Amazon makes first venture fund bets with $150 mn for underrepresented founders

TMT

Amazon makes first venture fund bets with $150 mn for underrepresented founders

Advertisement