SportZchain, Wobb raise funds; OPPO India partners Invest India

SportZchain, a blockchain-based fan engagement platform, said it has raised $400,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Darq Capital, a crypto VC fund .

The round also saw participation from Jagadeesh Atukuri, director of Comply Dot, and SHISAN Investments.

The company said it will use funds on two fronts: building its alpha version of an interactive blockchain-based web app and implementing branding and marketing initiatives to drive awareness around its unique offerings.

“We are a sports-loving, crypto embracing team with an optimal mix of experience in the fields of strategic consulting, blockchain technology, fintech and sports marketing with a vision to empower fans and disrupt the fan engagement industry,” a SportZchain spokesperson said.

Ideated in March 2021, Singapore-based SportZchain was founded by Siddharth Jaiswal. The blockchain-driven platform aims to be a fan engagement platform in India, enabling fans and sports teams to connect.

Wobb

Wobb, a platform for marketers to find and work with influencers, said it has raised Rs 2.1 crore in a pre-seed funding round from Titan Capital and Point One Capital.

The round also saw participation from Alok Kohli, senior director of PepsiCo, Sanjeev Bhargava, ex-managing partner at JWT, and others.

The company said it will use the funds to enhance product experience for its fast growing base of marketers, and to build a leadership team to solve even bigger challenges that prevail when running campaigns with social media influencers.

OPPO India collaborates with Invest India

OPPO India announced its collaboration with Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the government of India. The collaboration will support tech startups in India.

As a part of this collaboration, the OPPO Elevate Program will work with Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission), a program of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India.

The platform will focus on inviting entries from innovators in leading emerging technology industries including AI, AR/VR, home automation, IoT, healthcare, 5G, and Data Protection. Through this partnership, the OPPO Elevate program will help young startups enter a fast-growing innovation ecosystem

“In line with the government’s vision to bolster the innovation in India, Invest India and AGNii together will further enhance OPPO’s Elevate Program and will help provide innovators with a platform to turn their dreams into a reality. Through the program, we are looking forward to unlocking the potential of India’s startups and talent in the emerging technology domain to create more and more innovations for supporting mankind,” Tasleem Arif, vice-president, India R&D head, OPPO India, said.