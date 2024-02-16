facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh submits bid for GoFirst

By Reuters

  • 16 Feb 2024
SpiceJet's Ajay Singh submits bid for GoFirst
Ajay Singh, managing director, SpiceJet | Credit: Reuters

Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Managing Director Ajay Singh, in his personal capacity, and Busy Bee Airways have jointly submitted a bid for bankrupt Go First airline, SpiceJet said on Friday.

Lenders to Go First, which filed for bankruptcy last May, had set Jan. 31 as the deadline for bids to acquire the airline, banking sources had told Reuters last month.

The beleaguered airline has received expressions of interest from Singh, UAE-based Sky One and Busy Bee, Reuters reported.

Advertisement

SpiceJet, which had also previously shown interest in buying Go First, did not disclose any financial details for Singh's bid.

However, the carrier said it would serve as the operating partner for the new airline and provide staff and services.

Its shares jumped as much as 13.4%.

Advertisement

Go First, which filed for bankruptcy in May last year, owes a total of 65.21 billion rupees to its creditors, which include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank.

SpiceJetAjay SinghGoFirst

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh submits bid for GoFirst

Infrastructure

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh submits bid for GoFirst

Premium
Neev Fund-backed Blue Planet buys Mahindra Partners' portfolio firm

Infrastructure

Neev Fund-backed Blue Planet buys Mahindra Partners' portfolio firm

Premium
Brookfield harvests $800 mn more from India infrastructure portfolio

Infrastructure

Brookfield harvests $800 mn more from India infrastructure portfolio

Investcorp-backed NDR Warehousing lists InvIT after $106 mn issue

Infrastructure

Investcorp-backed NDR Warehousing lists InvIT after $106 mn issue

Premium
Spotlight: Eversource's Radiance is picking up pace. Can it stay the course?

Infrastructure

Spotlight: Eversource's Radiance is picking up pace. Can it stay the course?

Actis acquires four road assets from Patel Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Actis acquires four road assets from Patel Infrastructure

Advertisement