SPE Capital mulls expansion into growth equity, secondaries

Premium
SPE Capital, a private equity firm focused on Africa and the Middle East, is exploring new investment strategies, including growth equity and secondaries, as it prepares for the next phase of growth ahead of its 10th anniversary in 2026, according to its top executive. The Mauritius-based firm is currently raising its ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.