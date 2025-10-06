SPE Capital mulls expansion into growth equity, secondaries
SPE Capital mulls expansion into growth equity, secondaries

By Dilasha Seth

  • 06 Oct 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

SPE Capital, a private equity firm focused on Africa and the Middle East, is exploring new investment strategies, including growth equity and secondaries, as it prepares for the next phase of growth ahead of its 10th anniversary in 2026, according to its top executive. The Mauritius-based firm is currently raising its ......

