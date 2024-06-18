SPE Capital hits first close for its $350 mn North Africa PE fund

Premium Nabil Triki, managing partner and CEO, SPE Capital

SPE Capital, an Africa and Middle East-focused private equity firm managing a portfolio of over 15 companies, has hit the first close for its third fund. The sector-agnostic PE firm, which re-acquired a minority stake in Moroccan consumer products company Dislog, three years after exiting, has achieved its first close for SPE PEF III, ......