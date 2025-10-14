SpeakX, Airbound, Airoclip, others raise early-stage funding

Naman Pushp, founder and CEO, Airbound

Generative AI-powered English learning platform SpeakX, autonomous delivery logistics startup Airbound, automation solutions provider CIMCON Software, AI-driven gaming studio Airoclip, premium kidswear brand Orange Sugar, and lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Réia Diamonds have raised early-stage funding.

Generative AI-powered English learning platform SpeakX.ai has raised $16 million (around Rs 142 crore) in a pre-Series B round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from Elevation Capital, Goodwater Capital, and angel investors including Shyamal Anadkat and Ronnie Screwvala.

Advertisement

The company claims to have crossed 1 million monthly learners, 200,000 paying subscribers, and $7.5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), while remaining EBITDA-positive since April 2025.

The funds will be used to enhance its AI technology, expand the team, and introduce regional language support for Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, and other Indian languages.

Founded in 2023 by Arpit Mittal, SpeakX.ai addresses the challenge faced by millions of Indians who know basic English but struggle with fluency in daily life, focusing on confidence-building for job seekers, students, and homemakers.

Advertisement

The AI-native platform offers real-world simulations like job interviews, adaptive difficulty, and vernacular-to-English support. The company aims to reach $12 million in annual EBITDA by 2026 and build a $300-400 million business in India within two-three years.

Bengaluru-based Airbound, an autonomous delivery logistics startup specializing in blended-wing-body drones, has raised $8.65 million (around Rs 76.8) in seed funding led by Lachy Groom, co-founder of Physical Intelligence.

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from Humba Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and senior leaders from Tesla, Anduril, and Ather Energy.

Airbound plans to use the capital to scale manufacturing, refine its drone technology, expand operations beyond medical delivery, and prepare for wider market adoption by 2026.

As part of its growth strategy, Airbound has also launched a three-month pilot with Narayana Health, targeting 10 medical deliveries per day, including blood samples, test kits, and essential supplies.

Advertisement

CIMCON Software Pvt Ltd, a provider of automation solutions for smart water, lighting, and oil and gas infrastructure, has raised Rs 52 crore in a fresh funding round led by Niveshaay Sambhav Fund, a Category II AIF managed by Surat-based investment firm Niveshaay.

The round also saw participation from investors such as Vivek Jain, Saket Agarwal, Ayush Mittal, and Finavenue.

Advertisement

The capital will be used to strengthen working capital, support large operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts, expand delivery capacity, and scale manufacturing and digital infrastructure operations across India and international markets.

CIMCON designs and manufactures its own Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) and SCADA software.

Bengaluru-based Airoclip, an AI-powered mobile gaming studio, has raised $2.75 million (around Rs 24.4 crore) in a seed funding round led by T-Accelerate Capital and co-led by Centre Court Capital and BITKRAFT Ventures.

The startup, founded in 2024 by IIM Calcutta alumni Naga Rohith Anisetty and Pruthvi Sai Y, builds adaptive puzzle games such as Tap Hexa and Hexa Dreams. With over 300,000 installs and a 4.8/5 Play Store rating, Airoclip is positioning itself as a global player in AI-driven game personalization.

The funding will be used to enhance Airoclip’s proprietary personalization technology and strengthen teams across game development, data, design, and marketing.

Orange Sugar, a growing premium kidswear brand, has raised Rs 4 crore in a pre-seed angel funding round led by Consumer Collective by Atrium and Ramakant Sharma as co-lead.

Other investors included Saurabh Jain, co-founder of Livspace; Srivatsan Chari, co-founder of Cleartax; Kunal Mahipal, co-founder of Onsitego; Meghana Agarwal, co-founder of Indiqube; and Sunil Khaitan, managing director and head of India Capital Solutions Group at Goldman Sachs.

Founded by Tarun Agrawal, Payal Agarwal, and Bharath Gupta, Orange Sugar aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality, comfortable, and stylish kidswear for children up to 10 years.

With the fresh funding, Orange Sugar plans to expand its product lines within the premium kidswear segment, strengthen its presence across digital marketplaces, quick commerce, and offline retail, and invest in brand-building and parent community engagement.

Réia Diamonds

Réia Diamonds, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand in India, has raised Rs 2 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Dinesh Talera and family, founders of Mysore Saree Udyog, alongside Venture Catalysts, an early-stage investment platform.

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate its retail and innovation expansion with the opening of 15 stores nationwide.

The brand, founded two years ago, claims that it operates three profitable stores across Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Coimbatore. It aims to scale its engagement ring and everyday jewellery collections while strengthening its omnichannel presence.

Share article on Leave Your Comments